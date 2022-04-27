Eldorado Gold Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 7:33 PM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.84M (-11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:
- Eldorado Gold: A Particularly Weak Production For The First Quarter
- Eldorado Gold: A Tough Start To FY2022