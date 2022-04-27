Zendesk Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 7:36 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.62M (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZEN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.