Olin Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 7:47 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+27.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Olin stock fell in late January after it reported a wide Q4 2021 earning miss, and said it expected higher raw material and operating costs in Q1.
- The company had also said it expected its Q1 results from its chemical businesses to be similar to Q4 levels.