Eastman Chemical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 27, 2022 8:04 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • EMN in late January reported Q4 2021 earnings that missed expectations, but beat on revenue. For FY 2022, it had guided revenues to be higher than 2021 sales of $10.48B.
  • Last week, EMN received two analyst downgrades to Neutral at Bank of America and Wolfe Research.
  • "With growth less certain over the next 12 months, the investment thesis in Eastman increasingly depends on multiple expansion, which may prove difficult in a market where multiples are stalled and interest rates are heading higher," BofA's Matthew DeYoe had written.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.