Eastman Chemical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 8:04 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- EMN in late January reported Q4 2021 earnings that missed expectations, but beat on revenue. For FY 2022, it had guided revenues to be higher than 2021 sales of $10.48B.
- Last week, EMN received two analyst downgrades to Neutral at Bank of America and Wolfe Research.
- "With growth less certain over the next 12 months, the investment thesis in Eastman increasingly depends on multiple expansion, which may prove difficult in a market where multiples are stalled and interest rates are heading higher," BofA's Matthew DeYoe had written.