Cincinnati Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 8:08 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (-17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CINF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.