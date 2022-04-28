Five9 Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 8:11 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.87M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIVN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.