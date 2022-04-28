Hartford Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 8:17 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (vs. $0.56 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.6B (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.