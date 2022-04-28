Vale's Q1 profit slides but tops estimates; launches new buyback program

Apr. 27, 2022 8:21 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Iron ore pellets close up

Maksym Isachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Vale (NYSE:VALE) +5.4% post-market Wednesday after reporting that Q1 net profit fell nearly 20% from a year ago to $4.45B but it was enough to beat the $4.24B analyst consensus estimate.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations dropped to $6.37B from $8.5B in the year-earlier quarter, and net operating revenues fell 14% Y/Y to $10.8B, as sales of iron ore fines and pellets came in lower because of heavy rainfall in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

However, Vale (VALE) approved a stock buyback program of up to 500M common shares, ~10% of its outstanding shares, over the next 18 months.

Vale (VALE) disclosed Q1 production and sales volumes earlier this month that declined due to weather-related problems.

Vale's (VALE) price return has gained 17% YTD while declining 17% during the past year.

