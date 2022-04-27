Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will look to take advantage of higher crude oil prices, as it raised guidance for full-year oil production on Wednesday to 200K-210K bbl/day from 195K-205K previously, with a year-end exit rate of 220K-230K bbl/day, which includes last month's Powder River acquisition.

Continental (CLR) also edged its natural gas output forecast higher to 1.1B-1.2B cf/day from 1.04B-1.14B cf/day.

The company's planned increases follow big jumps in Q1 production, with oil output jumping 28% Y/Y to 194.8M bbl/day from 151.9M a year ago, and natural gas gaining 7.5% to 1.07B cf/day from 936.5M in the prior-year period.

For FY 2021, Continental Resources (CLR) cranked out 160.6K bbl/day of oil and 1.01B cf/day of natural gas.

Meanwhile, the company also boosted planned capital spending for 2022 to $2.6B-$2.7B from $2.3B in 2021, and adjusting for current commodity prices raised its projected return on capital employed to 31% in 2022.

Continental's board also approved a 22% raise in its quarterly dividend to $0.28/share.