Spear Point Capital, the investor whose bid for drugstore chain Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was rejected, plans to take his case to investors on Thursday.

"I'm going to give the company an opportunity to reengage," Spear Point co-founder Ron Bienvenu told Seeking Alpha in an interview earlier this week. "If they won't reengage after we make our case, I assume the shareholders, if they like our case, will probably give them an earful. I think the company is grossly undervalued."

Bienvenu sees the value in Rite Aid in its data and believes the data may be worth billions. He wants the company to allow him to assess the data so he can properly value it.

"Healthcare and pharma data as a market is one of the most developed information marketplaces," Bienvenu said.

Bienvenu said that he Spear Point has a "de minimus" stake in Rite Aid. He admitted that the $14.60/share he offered RAD is probably "way too much."

He also said that while he can likely procure the equity for a Rite Aid deal, he's still working on the debt portion and he hasn't approached debt holders about his interest in the drugstore chain.

"That would be the conversation I'd have with the creditors," Bienvenu said. "You are going to wait till it hits the wall. Even if I'm half right you'll have a lot more security interest underlying your debt."

Spear Point Capital is teaming up with Silverback United, a data valuation company, and plans to court so-called "apes" to get his case across on Rite Aid as the Silverback name alludes to.

Spear Point is holding a webinar on Twitter spaces on Thursday at 10:30am to explain its bid for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (RAD) confirmed last Thursday that it previously rejected a non-biding, "off-market" proposal from Spear Point to acquire the drugstore chain.

Rite Aid (RAD) said the offer provided no evidence of financing, required multiple months of exclusivity and called for RAD to spend multiple months soliciting competing proposals.