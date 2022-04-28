Japan +1.53%. Bank of Japan statement and Outlook Report due some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window.

Japan data - Industrial Production (preliminary for March) +0.3% m/m (expected 0.5%).

Japan data - Retail Trade for March +0.9% y/y (expected 0.4%).

China -0.45% China forecasts airplane trips to be down 77% on the May Day holiday compared to last year.

Hong Kong +0.60%

Australia +1.14%. Australia Q1 export prices +18.0% q/q (expected 3.7%) & import prices +5.1% (3.4%).

India +0.23%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones climbed 61.75 points, or 0.19%, to 33,301.93, S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 4,183.96, while Nasdaq little changed at 12,488.93.

New Zealand business confidence (April) -42.0 (vs. prior -41.9) & activity +8.0 (+3.3).

Oil prices saw modest gains on Wednesday despite a soaring U.S. dollar, which makes barrels more expensive and coronavirus outbreaks in China clouded the economic outlook in the world’s biggest importer of crude oil.

Brent crude futures added 33 cents to end the day at $105.32 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 0.3% higher at $102.02 per barrel.

Gold slipped to a more than two-month trough on Wednesday as the dollar rallied on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold dropped 1.1% to $1,884.74 per ounce, after dropping to $1,881.45, its lowest level since Feb. 24. U.S. gold futures settled down 1% at $1,885.7.

Spot silver fell 1% to $23.23 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.6% to $915.51, and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,198.66.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.29%; S&P 500 +0.82%; Nasdaq +1.39%.