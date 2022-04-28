Sanofi Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by €0.18, revenue of €9.67B beats by €380M; updates FY22 guidance

Apr. 28, 2022 1:52 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sanofi press release (NASDAQ:SNY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.94 beats by €0.18.
  • Revenue of €9.67B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by €380M.
  • Specialty Care grew 17.8% driven by Dupixent® (€1,614 million, +45.7%).
  • Vaccines were up 6.8% reflecting strong PPH franchise as well as gradual recovery of Travel vaccines.
  • General Medicines core assets up 4.7% driven by Rezurock® and overall GBU sales broadly stable (-0.7%).
  • CHC continued strong growth momentum (+17.0%) driven by Cough & Cold and Pain care categories.
  • 2022 financial outlook: Sanofi expects 2022 business EPS to grow low double-digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average April 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS is estimated to be between +4% to +5% vs. estimated growth of 13.38% Y/Y.
