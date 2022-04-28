Nicox reports FY results

Apr. 28, 2022 2:00 AM ETNicox S.A. (NICXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nicox press release (OTCPK:NICXF): FY Revenue of €7.2M (-44.2% Y/Y).
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €42.0 million, as compared with €47.2 million at December 31, 2020, and as previously announced, the Company is financed until Q4 2023, assuming the development of NCX 470 alone.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €35.1M as compared with €42.0M at December 31, 2021.
  • Net revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was €0.7M vs. first quarter of 2021 was €1.7M.
