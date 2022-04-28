ADVA Optical Networking SE reports results
Apr. 28, 2022 ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVOF)
- ADVA Optical Networking SE press release (OTCPK:ADVOF): pro forma EBIT for Q1 2022 was €7.8 million (4.6% of revenues) and decreased by 45.6% compared to €14.4 million (9.1% of revenues) reported in Q4 2021 and declined by 39.3% from €12.9 million (8.9% of revenues) in Q1 2021.
- Revenue of €170.5M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- For the fiscal year 2022, ADVA expects revenues to be in the range of €650 million and €700 million vs. estimated growth of 7.9% Y/Y and a pro forma EBIT of between 6.0% and 10.0% of revenues.