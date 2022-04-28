Ukraine War Update: Putin issues warning to West over interference in Ukraine

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Lightning-fast

"If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, an create strategic threats that are unacceptable to us, they should know that that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning-fast," Vladimir Putin told Russian lawmakers. "We have all the weapons for this, things no one else can boast of having now. We will not boast, but we will use them if necessary, and I want everyone to know that." Earlier this week, the U.S. approved the potential sale of $165M worth of heavy ammunition to Ukraine, while President Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday in support of "Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war."

