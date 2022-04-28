Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. GAAP EPADS of $0.42, revenue of $567M

  • Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. press release (NYSE:VLRS): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $0.42.
  • Revenue of $567M (+80.0% Y/Y).
  • EBITDAR was $97M, an increase of 52%, driven by strong revenue growth, although substantially higher fuel costs were a negative factor during the quarter. EBITDAR margin was 17.0%, a decrease of 3.2 percentage points.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile increased 18% to $7.0 cents.
  • Volaris transported 7.0 million passengers in the quarter, an increase of 64%. Domestic and international passengers increased 58% and 95%, respectively; while total capacity, in terms of available seat miles, increased 50% to 8.1 billion. Load factor reached 83.5%, 5.4 pp higher than the same period of 2021.
  • Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio of 2.3 times, the lowest level in Volaris' history.
