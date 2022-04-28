VEON Q1 trading update- expects "material" impairments to Russian, Ukrainian assets in 2022
Amsterdam-listed mobile operator VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) reported first-quarter revenues rising 9.8% in local currency terms but down 0.4% in dollars, the currency it reports in, to $1.82 billion.
It reported EBITDA of $775 million, +5.7% YoY in local currency (-4.0% YoY in reported currency). Group capex was $367 million (-6.2% YoY), with capex intensity of 23.2%, -2.2 p.p. YoY. Group net debt/EBITDA was 2.4x.
"We anticipate that we will report material impairment charges with respect to assets in Ukraine and/or Russia during 2022, unless there is a significant improvement in the current underlying conditions, including a lasting resolution of the ongoing conflict," the company said in an earnings statement.
However, the uncertainty over the current situation meant these charges were "not as of yet determinable", the company added, specifying that its ability to obtain relevant data required to build a business plan also played a role.
Such charges would not have an impact on the group's cash flow, it added.
In Russia revenue and core earnings also grew in local currency but the exchange rates made it report a decline in dollar terms. Ukraine earnings grew in both cases.