IOU Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $10.72M

Apr. 28, 2022 3:53 AM ETIOU Financial Inc. (IOUFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • IOU Financial press release (OTCPK:IOUFF): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $10.72M (+68.8% Y/Y).
  • Total loan originations reached US$161.5 million in 2021, representing an increase of more than 90.3% over 2020 and surpassing all previous annual loan origination figures in the history of the Company.
  • Total loans under management increased 72.5% in 2021 to $119.5 million over 2020 ($69.3 million) driven primarily by an increase of 109.4% in the servicing portfolio over 2020.
  • In the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, IOU originated $59.6M in loans and set a new quarterly loan origination record in its history.
  • For all of 2022, the company is targeting loan originations in the range of$220M to $260M while continuing to invest in growth and scalability.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.