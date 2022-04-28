IOU Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $10.72M
Apr. 28, 2022 3:53 AM ETIOU Financial Inc. (IOUFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IOU Financial press release (OTCPK:IOUFF): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $10.72M (+68.8% Y/Y).
- Total loan originations reached US$161.5 million in 2021, representing an increase of more than 90.3% over 2020 and surpassing all previous annual loan origination figures in the history of the Company.
- Total loans under management increased 72.5% in 2021 to $119.5 million over 2020 ($69.3 million) driven primarily by an increase of 109.4% in the servicing portfolio over 2020.
- In the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, IOU originated $59.6M in loans and set a new quarterly loan origination record in its history.
- For all of 2022, the company is targeting loan originations in the range of$220M to $260M while continuing to invest in growth and scalability.