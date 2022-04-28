As the war in Ukraine goes on way longer than Vladimir Putin appears to have anticipated, the Russian leader is getting increasingly aggressive. Moscow has cut off key gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, threatening to do the same for other "unfriendly nations" that refuse to pay for fuel in rubles. Putin also issued one of his strongest warnings to date over the West's "interference in Ukraine," as the U.S. and its allies ramp up weapons transfers, war financing and intelligence sharing.

Why Poland and Bulgaria? While there have been other countries that have insisted on paying for gas in euros (under existing contracts), the two nations represent the weakest spots on the east that are the first to get gas as it transits into Europe. The countries also happened to be among the first whose payments were due the soonest, though the strategy may also aim at dividing the European Union by targeting some nations and not others. Poland has additionally been one of the most critical nations of Russia in the Western alliance and has been one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in terms of refugee intake, military support and weapons transfers.

At issue: The Kremlin has outlined a payment mechanism that would allow foreign buyers to convert their dollars and euros via Gazprombank, an entity that has been carefully excluded from EU sanctions. The state-controlled bank would send along rubles to energy giant Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which would prevent Western governments from "seizing payments made in foreign currency and strengthen Russia's sovereignty," according to Vladimir Putin. The EU has debated whether the scheme breaches sanctions against Moscow as some countries make arrangements to comply with the new payment system out of fear that an embargo or blockade could tip them into recession.

"Gazprom's announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. Efforts are now accelerating to replace Russian energy with new sources, like LNG imported from the U.S. and the Middle East, gas piped in from Norway and North Africa, or an upcoming pipeline from Azerbaijan. In the meantime, solidarity agreements can be signed with other EU nations for any spare gas supplies they may have, sending gas to Poland and Bulgaria via reverse flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline or importing gas from Greece and Turkey. Dutch TTF natural gas futures, a European benchmark, rose 4.1% on Wednesday to settle at €107.43, which is well below its peak in March, but still 5x more expensive than prices a year ago.

Thought bubble: Cutting off energy to Europe is the biggest economic weapon that Putin can deploy as the Kremlin hopes to get Western nations to think twice before helping Ukraine. However, along with other moves that were intended to divide the bloc, the decision could backfire and instead strengthen the EU's resolve. Once alternate sources of energy are acquired, it could deprive Russian of billions of dollars in revenue it previously would have earned from such transactions. Oil and gas sales account for about 40% of Russia's annual revenue and are its most lucrative source of foreign earnings.

European gas distributors: Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Wintershall (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and Italy's Eni (E).

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Energy authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas from the planned Golden Pass LNG Terminal in Texas and the Magnolia LNG Terminal in Louisiana as it looks to boost LNG exports to Europe.