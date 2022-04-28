European stocks climb as investors reacted to a slew of earnings and monitor Russian gas supplies to Europe

Apr. 28, 2022 4:41 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.87%.

Germany +1.96%.

France +1.87%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.27% in early trade, with autos jumping to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Bavaria April CPI +7.5% vs +7.8% y/y prior.

Baden Wuerttemberg April CPI +7.0% vs +6.3% y/y prior.

Spain April preliminary CPI +8.4% vs +9.0% y/y expected.

North Rhine Westphalia April CPI +7.7% vs +7.6% y/y prior.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 2.83%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 0.83%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.84%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.82%; CAC +1.96%; DAX +2.30% and EURO STOXX +2.16%.

