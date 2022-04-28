PetroTal GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $39.24M misses by $141.39M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:46 AM ETPetroTal Corp. (PTALF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PetroTal press release (OTCPK:PTALF): FY GAAP EPS of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $39.24M (-48.8% Y/Y) misses by $141.39M.
  • Achieved production of 8,966 barrels of oil per day and sales of 8,449 bopd, up 58% and 48%, respectively, from 2020.
  • Recorded a 5th straight quarter of production growth; reaching 10,147 bopd in Q4 2021 from 9,508 bopd in Q3 2021.
  • Generated record net operating income and EBITDA in 2021 of $105 million and $90 million, up approximately 3.6x and 5x, respectively, from 2020.
  • Generated record funds flow provided by operations, before changes in working capital of $86.7 million, up over 5x from 2020.
