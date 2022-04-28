Carvana prices upsized $3.275B notes offering

Apr. 28, 2022 5:22 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has priced upsized private placement of $3.275B (from $2.275B) of its 10.2500% senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2030.
  • Offering is expected to close on May 6, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used to finance the proposed acquisition of the U.S. physical auction business of ADESA, Inc. from KAR Auction Services for approximately $2.2B and will also be used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
  • The company is no longer pursuing an offering of Series A perpetual preferred stock after upsizing the notes offering.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2022.
  • Apollo has agreed to purchase $1.6B of these notes.
  • Shares up 2% premarket.
