Fortuna Silver plans to buy back up to 5% outstanding common stock
Apr. 28, 2022 5:41 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to buy back up to 5% of its outstanding common shares.
- Under the normal course issuer bid (NCIB) buyback of the common shares may be made through the TSX, the NYSE and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, begining on May 2 and expiring by May 1, 2023 or till company decides not to further repurchases any shares.
- The company said it permitted to buy back up to ~14.61 common shares, ~5% of its outstanding ~292.18M shares as of April 27, for cancelation.