Baidu nabs first deliveries permits in China for autonomous ride hailing services

Apr. 28, 2022 5:47 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Cockpit of driverless car driving on highway viewed from rear seat.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) received the first-ever permits in China authorizing the company to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing.
  • With these permits issued by the head office of the Beijing High-level Automated Driving Demonstration Area, ten autonomous vehicles without drivers behind the steering wheel will offer rides to passengers in a designated area of 60 sq.kms in Beijing.
  • These licensed cars will join an existing fleet provided by Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service.
  • Currently, Baidu has the largest autonomous driving fleet in China; company plans to add 30 more such vehicles at a later stage, expanding its fleet to provide more convenient driverless services to the public.
  • Baidu began the autonomous ride-hailing services in September 2020; Apollo Go has expanded to 9 cities in China since its first launch in 2020.
  • In Q4, there have been 213K orders on Apollo Go thereby making it global leader by order volume.
  • Shares trading 2.4% higher premarket.
