Ideaya Biosciences' darovasertib gets FDA orphan drug status to treat rare eye cancer
Apr. 28, 2022 5:53 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to Ideaya Biosciences' (NASDAQ:IDYA) darovasertib to treat uveal melanoma (UM).
- UM is rare cancer that starts in the cells that make the dark-colored pigment called melanin, in the uvea or uveal tract of the eye, which includes the iris, the ciliary body, and the choroid.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies aimed at treating or preventing diseases which affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation has several incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity for the drug, if approved.