Updated GAAP EPS guidance to reflect the company's strong first quarter performance, favorable end-market fundamentals, and accelerating demand for our domain expertise, innovative solutions, and proprietary technologies. Updated GAAP EPS guidance to reflect the impact of the $137 million non-cash charge associated with the Settlement Agreement discussed previously. Consistent with the company's practice, this amount has been excluded from adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS. Updated GAAP EPS guidance to reflect the impact of the $16 million pre-tax charge associated with our intent to exit commercial projects in Russia discussed previously. As this charge is predominantly non-cash and associated with the extraordinary events in Ukraine and Russia, it has been excluded from adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS. Updated GAAP EPS guidance to reflect the impact of the adoption on January 1, 2022 of ASU No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt Conversion and other Options, which requires the use of the if-converted method for our convertible senior notes. We have updated adjustments to EPS to reflect the Convertible Notes Call Spread Overlay which substantially mitigates this dilution. GAAP operating cash flow: $330 million to $370 million; adjusted OCF: $360 million to $400 million (raised).