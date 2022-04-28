Overstock.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.02, revenue of $536.04M misses by $37.22M
Apr. 28, 2022 6:03 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Overstock.com press release (NASDAQ:OSTK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $536.04M (-18.8% Y/Y) misses by $37.22M.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead, we believe our unique business model positions us favorably to navigate through various macro scenarios and continue to take market share. Our business is asset-light and our smart value brand pillar delivers value that motivates our customers to buy from us even when their wallets are stretched. I look forward to providing a full update on our first quarter 2022 performance during our earnings call.”