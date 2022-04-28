Huntsman Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.17, revenue of $2.39B beats by $110M
Apr. 28, 2022 6:03 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Huntsman press release (NYSE:HUN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $2.39B (+29.9% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we spent $69 million on capital expenditures as compared to $98 million in the same period of 2021.
- First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $415 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $289 million in the prior year period.
- First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% in the prior year period.
- For 2022, we expect to spend approximately $300 million on capital expenditures.
- We expect our 2022 adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 22% to 24%.