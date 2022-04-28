DigitalBridge to acquire AMP Capital's global infrastructure equity investment management business

  • DigitalBridge's (NYSE:DBRG) affiliate DigitalBridge Investments agreed to acquire AMP Capital's global infrastructure equity investment management business, part of its Collimate Capital subsidiary in a transaction worth $328M.
  • The amount comprises upfront payments for the management platform, fund sponsor investments, and retained performance fees, plus potential contingent payments based on certain future performance thresholds.
  • AMP Capital’s international infrastructure equity platform comprises four investment funds with $5.5B in fee-earning AUM, including the $3.4B Global Infrastructure Fund II and $1.4B Global Infrastructure Fund I.
  • On closure, 2022 projected run-rate fee related earnings from the DigitalBridge IM platform is expected to increase at the midpoint by ~20% over prior guidance.
  • The business is expected to be immediately accretive to DigitalBridge's after-tax income per share of Class A common stock.
