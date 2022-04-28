Ares Management Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 misses by $0.02, revenue of $715M beats by $109.9M
Apr. 28, 2022 6:07 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ares Management press release (NYSE:ARES): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $715M (+8.6% Y/Y) beats by $109.9M.
- “Despite the challenging markets and significant volatility, we continued our strong growth in our core financial metrics during the first quarter, including 59% year over year growth in our fee related earnings,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “With a record $92 billion of available capital to invest, a robust fundraising pipeline over the next 18 months and compelling fund performance, we remain well positioned to make opportunistic investments and to continue our earnings growth in the coming quarters and years.”