Willis Towers Watson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.16, revenue of $2.16B misses by $70M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Apr. 28, 2022 6:09 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson press release (NASDAQ:WTW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $2.16B (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $518 million, or 24.0% of revenue, up 6% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $488 million, or 21.9% of revenue, in the prior-year first quarter.
- 2022 Outlook: Expect to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth vs. estimated growth of 2.62% Y/Y; expect to deliver adjusted operating margin expansion for the full year 2022; expect to deliver $30 million in run-rate savings from FY2022 Transformation Program and expect a foreign currency headwind on adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.15-$0.20 at today’s rates.