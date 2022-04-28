Willis Towers Watson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.16, revenue of $2.16B misses by $70M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

  • Willis Towers Watson press release (NASDAQ:WTW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $2.16B (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $518 million, or 24.0% of revenue, up 6% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $488 million, or 21.9% of revenue, in the prior-year first quarter.
  • 2022 Outlook: Expect to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth vs. estimated growth of 2.62% Y/Y; expect to deliver adjusted operating margin expansion for the full year 2022; expect to deliver $30 million in run-rate savings from FY2022 Transformation Program and expect a foreign currency headwind on adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.15-$0.20 at today’s rates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.