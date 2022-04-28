Mednax Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.06, revenue of $482.23M beats by $10.94M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:09 AM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Mednax press release (NYSE:MD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $482.23M (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $10.94M.
  • “Our bottom line results were in line with our expectations and reflect continued patient volume growth,” said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Mednax. “Our financial focus remains on increasing the efficiency of our support services and on growth in and around our core. Most important for the benefit of all our stakeholders is that we do all we prudently can to show support and care for our world-class affiliated clinicians. They are the heart and soul of Pediatrix.”
