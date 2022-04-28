West Pharmaceutical Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.18, revenue of $720M misses by $0.92M

  • West Pharmaceutical press release (NYSE:WST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $720M (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.92M.
  • The Company is reaffirming full-year 2022 financial guidance of net sales in a range of $3.050 billion to $3.075 billion vs. $3.07B consensus. The Company is raising full-year 2022 financial guidance of adjusted-diluted EPS to a new range of $9.30 to $9.45 ($9.26 consensus), compared to a prior range of $9.20 to $9.35.
  • The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2022.
