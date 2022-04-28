FirstCash Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.12, revenue of $659.84M beats by $29.8M
Apr. 28, 2022 6:12 AM ETFirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FirstCash press release (NASDAQ:FCFS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $659.84M (+61.7% Y/Y) beats by $29.8M.
- 2022 Outlook:
- The Company continues to expect up to 60 new store additions for the full year 2022, primarily in Latin America, and continues to seek and evaluate accretive pawn acquisitions across all of its existing markets.
- The current trading level for the Mexican peso to the U.S. dollar is approximately 20 to 1, which is a slight tailwind compared to the average exchange rate in 2021 of 20.3 to 1. Each full point in the exchange rate represents an approximate $0.08 impact on earnings per share.
- For the full year of 2022, the effective income tax rate under current tax codes in the U.S. and Latin America is expected to range from 24.5% to 25.5%.