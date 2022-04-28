Nasdaq, S&P futures rally, powered by a surge in Meta stock; GDP on tap

Stock index futures point to a higher open Thursday with a big bounce in Meta and strong global market gains helping sentiment.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +2.2% and S&P futures (SPX) +1.6% sharply higher. Meta is up 16% premarket, with digital ad names also rising, after solid profit and user numbers.

Dow futures (INDU) +1% are also gaining.

Treasury yields are little changed ahead of the first look at Q1 GDP numbers coming at 8:30 a.m. ET. The 10-year yield is down 1 basis point to 2.81% and the 2-year is flat at 2.58%.

Economists expect that the first estimate will show a sharp drop to an annual rate of 1.1% from 6.9% in Q4.

"Don’t panic," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson, who expect a drop to 2%, wrote. "This is not the start of a recession. The weakness in GDP growth was due to wild components, with net foreign trade likely subtracting a huge 4.5 percentage points, and inventories subtracting 1.0 percentage point. By contrast, we think final domestic demand - the sum of consumption, fixed investment, and government spending, the core of the economy - rose at a 3.3% annualized rate."

"Advanced GDP ordinarily uses less than half the data of final GDP, and is based on surveys that sensible people no longer fill in," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "This data quality problem means many revisions lie ahead, and it creates a very wide range of 'forecasts' - from –2% to +2.5% (annualized)."

"The US growth story, rather than decimal point details, is what matters. US domestic demand is still normalizing after the exceptional year of 2021. With pandemic-era savings already spent by lower-income households, consumer spending should be closer to pre-pandemic norms—though still supported by labor market strength."

On the energy front, Russia has halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria. Here's what could be next.