ClimateRock prices $75M IPO, trading starts today
Apr. 28, 2022 6:17 AM ETClimateRock (CLRC), CLRCUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ClimateRock (CLRC) priced its 7.5M units IPO at an offer price of $10/unit; each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one-half of one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share.
- Each whole warrant holder entitles to purchase one Class A ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one Class A ordinary share on business closure.
- The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 1.13M additional units.
- Units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "CLRCU" from today.
- Offer is expected to close on May 2.