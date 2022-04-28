Guidance: For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.65 to $11.90, up 9% to 11% versus prior year or 11% to 13% excluding currency headwind. This guidance range excludes contribution from Russian earnings by the second half of 2022 as the company continues to scale back Russian operations and wind down engineering projects affected by sanctions. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion to support maintenance and growth requirements including the $3.5 billion contractual sale of gas project backlog.

For the second quarter of 2022, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.90 to $3.00 vs consensus of $2.96, up 7% to 11% versus prior-year quarter. This guidance assumes flat currency sequentially and a headwind of 3% year-over-year.