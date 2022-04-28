Eli Lilly Non-GAAP EPS of $2.62 beats by $0.32, revenue of $7.81B beats by $520M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:26 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Eli Lilly press release (NYSE:LLY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.62 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $7.81B (+14.7% Y/Y) beats by $520M.
  • Lilly's revenue growth in Q1 2022 increased 15%, driven by volume growth of 20%. Excluding revenue from COVID-19 antibodies and Alimta, Q1 2022 revenue grew 10%.
  • 2022 EPS guidance updated to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.45 on a reported basis and $8.15 to $8.30 vs. $8.66 consensus on a non-GAAP basis, both inclusive of $0.55 of acquired IPR&D and development milestone charges.
  • Revenue of $28.8B-$29.3B vs. $28.47B consensus.
     
