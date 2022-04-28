Hersha Hospitality Trust offloads Urban Select Service properties for $505M
Apr. 28, 2022 6:31 AM ETHersha Hospitality Trust (HT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) entered into a definitive agreement to sell seven of its non-core Urban Select Service (USS) properties outside of New York for gross proceeds of $505M or ~$360K/key.
- Net proceeds to be used for providing immediate liquidity for a significant net debt reduction of ~$460 to $480M.
- "With the sale of these non-core properties, we are able to continue our transformation by deepening our focus on our luxury & lifestyle and New York portfolios. Our resort markets and lifestyle properties continue to outperform as reflected in our Q1 financial results announced," CEO Mr. Jay H. Shah commented.
- Besides the ~$390 - $410M of corporate debt, the company expects to reduce mortgage debt associated with the USS Portfolio by ~$75M, leading to pro forma consolidated leverage ratio of 4.9x-5.1x.
- Hersha also expects to recast its existing credit facility, which would eliminate all corporate-level debt maturities through 2024.
- Post transaction completion, Hersha will own 26 hotels in six key destination markets across the U.S.
- Remaining portfolio’s Total RevPAR based on 2019 actual performance would have increased from $206 to $219, total ADR would have increased from $247 to $262, and EBITDA/key would have increased from ~$32K to $33K.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2022.