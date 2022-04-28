Merck Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.31, revenue of $15.9B beats by $1.26B
Apr. 28, 2022 6:31 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Merck press release (NYSE:MRK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $15.9B (+49.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.26B.
- LAGEVRIO Sales Were $3.2 Billion, Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO Was 19%; Sales Growth Favorably Impacted by COVID-19 Recovery.
- 20222 Financial Outlook:
- Company Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 Worldwide Sales To Be Between $56.9 Billion and $58.1 Billion vs. $57.19B consensus Reflecting Projected Full-Year Growth of 17% to 19%
- Company Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 GAAP EPS To Be Between $5.90 and $6.02; Company Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP EPS To Be Between $7.24 and $7.36 vs. $7.28 consensus, Including Negative Impact from Foreign Exchange of Approximately 2%