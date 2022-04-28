Merck Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.31, revenue of $15.9B beats by $1.26B

Apr. 28, 2022 6:31 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Merck press release (NYSE:MRK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $15.9B (+49.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.26B.
  • LAGEVRIO Sales Were $3.2 Billion, Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO Was 19%; Sales Growth Favorably Impacted by COVID-19 Recovery.
  • 20222 Financial Outlook:
    • Company Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 Worldwide Sales To Be Between $56.9 Billion and $58.1 Billion vs. $57.19B consensus Reflecting Projected Full-Year Growth of 17% to 19%
    • Company Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 GAAP EPS To Be Between $5.90 and $6.02; Company Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP EPS To Be Between $7.24 and $7.36 vs. $7.28 consensus, Including Negative Impact from Foreign Exchange of Approximately 2%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.