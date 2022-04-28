Southern CO Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.06, revenue of $6.6B beats by $670M; updates FY22 guidance
- Southern CO press release (NYSE:SO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $6.6B (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $670M.
- "The economies within our Southeast service territories are among the best in the United States, and we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our financial objectives for 2022," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning.
- Southern Company’s adjusted earnings guidance range for 2022 is $3.50 to $3.60 per share vs. consensus of $3.55. In the first quarter of 2022, management estimates Southern Company adjusted earnings per share will be 90 cents. Management continues to project a long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate for Southern Company in the 5% to 7% range, consistent with adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.30 per share in 2024 vs. consensus of $4.11.