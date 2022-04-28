Carrier Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.07, revenue of $4.65B beats by $100M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:34 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Carrier Global press release (NYSE:CARR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $4.65B (-1.1% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Net cash outflows from operating activities were $202 million and free cash flow usage was $258 million
  • FY22 Outlook: Sales of ~$20B vs consensus of $19.97B; ; Adjusted operating margin up ~75 bps; Adjusted EPS of $2.20 - $2.30 vs. consensus of $2.27, up double-digits adjusting for the Chubb divestiture; Free cash flow of ~$1.65 billion, which includes a ~$200 million tax payment related to the gain on the Chubb sale.
  • The Outlook excludes Toshiba acquisition, expected to close before the end of Q3 2022
  • Shares +1.84% PM.
