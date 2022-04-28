WEX Non-GAAP EPS of $2.88 beats by $0.19, revenue of $517.54M beats by $9.67M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:35 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • WEX press release (NYSE:WEX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.88 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $517.54M (+26.0% Y/Y) beats by $9.67M.
  • For 2Q22, the company expects revenue in the range of $555M to $565M vs. consensus of $537.65M and adjusted net income in the range of $154M to $159M, or $3.35 to $3.45 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.95
  • For FY2022, the company now expects revenue in the range of $2.155B to $2.19B vs. consensus of $2.13B, up from the prior guidance range of $2.050B to $2.090B. Adjusted net income is now expected to be in the range of $569M to $588M, or $12.40 to $12.80 per diluted share vs. consensus of $11.72, an increase from the prior guidance range of $517M to $536M, or $11.20 to $11.60 per diluted share.
