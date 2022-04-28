PBF Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.04, revenue of $9.14B beats by $900M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:38 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PBF Energy press release (NYSE:PBF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $9.14B (+85.8% Y/Y) beats by $900M.
  • Reduced consolidated debt by approximately $55 million in 2022 and approximately $390 million in 15 months
  • First quarter consolidated ending cash balance of approximately $1.4 billion.
  • Full-year refining capital expenditures in 2022 are expected to be in the $500 to $550 million range.
  •  For the first half of 2022, we expect to incur turnaround-related capital expenditures of approximately $225 to $250 million.
  • Shares +1.39% PM.
