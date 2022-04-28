Qiagen currently unfazed by global supply chain constraints — Reuters

The Netherlands-based Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) said it was currently not facing any impact due to supply chain constraints as the diagnostics products maker had already stored supplies at its manufacturing sites due to pandemic related uncertainties, Reuters reported.

Qiagen (QGEN), which has also been making COVID-19 testing kits, could depend on its already present supplies for a few more weeks in spite of constraints due to the recent COVID outbreak in China, said the report citing Qiagen CFO Roland Sackers.

Sackers however, noted that the lockdown, specially in Shanghai, has to be resolved soon.

On April 26, Qiagen (QGEN) reported a rise in net sales of ~11% Y/Y to $628.4M. Sales of products used for COVID-19 testing and surveillance jumped had ~18% Y/Y.

The company even raised its full-year 2022 outlook for net sales and adjusted EPS.

Qiagen (QGEN) had noted that the updated outlook reflects a reaffirmation of the previous goal for double-digit ((at CER)) sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, but for a significant Y/Y decline in COVID-19 product group sales due to expected volatile pandemic trends in 2022.

The company also took into account adverse impact of anticipated lost sales in 2022 from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine.

These countries represented ~1% of total Qiagen (QGEN) sales in 2021, the company had said in its earnings release.