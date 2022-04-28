Applied Industrial Technologies GAAP EPS of $1.75 beats by $0.26, revenue of $980.7M beats by $58.24M; raises FY22 guidance

Apr. 28, 2022 6:45 AM ETApplied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Applied Industrial Technologies press release (NYSE:AIT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.75 beats by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $980.7M (+16.6% Y/Y) beats by $58.24M.
  • The Company is raising guidance for fiscal 2022 and now projects EPS of $6.15 to $6.25 (prior $5.70 to $5.90) vs. consensus of $5.77, sales growth of 14.8% to 15.3% including 13.6% to 14.1% on an organic basis (prior 11.5% to 12.5% including 10.5% to 11.5% organic) vs. estimated growth of 11.82% Y/Y, and EBITDA margins of 10.5% to 10.6% (prior 10.1% to 10.3%). 
