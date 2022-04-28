Solar Integrated Roofing subsidiary PLEMCo nabs 5-year EV charging contract
Apr. 28, 2022 6:47 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) announced that EV charging subsidiary Pacific Lighting Management (PLEMCo) received a 5-year Blanket Purchase Agreement from the U.S. General Services Administration under the $5B in federal funds allocated to EV charging installations in the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Bill.
- PLEMCo's award is a 5-year Design and Material only contract for Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers.
- A second EVSE - BPA is currently being submitted that will include Design, Equipment, and Installation of EV Chargers, which is expected to be awarded this year.
- "We are privileged to be one of only 16 companies in U.S. authorized to potentially supply 500K+ EV charging stations across the country over the next decade," CEO David Massey commented.
- This contract further supports the company's strategic shift towards prioritizing its $30M+ EV charging project pipeline and $20M+ EV charging project backlog given the immense near-term opportunities.