Southwest Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.02, revenue of $4.69B beats by $20M
Apr. 28, 2022 6:48 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines press release (NYSE:LUV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $4.69B (+128.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares +3.3% PM.
- For Q2, Operating revenue compared with 2019 to be up 8% to 12% and Load factor of ~85%; ASMs compared with 2019 to be down ~7%.
- For FY2022, ASMs compared with 2019 to be down ~4% and Capital spending of ~$5B.
- CEO comment: "Based on current plans and expected continued strong bookings, we continue to expect to be solidly profitable for the remaining three quarters of this year, and for full year 2022. Barring any unforeseen events and based on current trends, and despite higher fuel prices and managed business revenues and available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) remaining below pre-pandemic levels, we expect solid second quarter 2022 profits and operating margins, excluding special items."