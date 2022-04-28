Granite Construction Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.04, revenue of $474.94M misses by $65.59M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:53 AM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Granite Construction press release (NYSE:GVA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $474.94M (-6.3% Y/Y) misses by $65.59M.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: The company's guidance is unchanged as follows:
  • Low single digit growth in revenue from continuing operations
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations in the range of 6% to 8%
  • SG&A expense from continuing operations in the range of 8.0% to 8.5% of revenue
  • Low-to-mid-20s effective tax rate range for continuing operations
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $100 million to $115 million
