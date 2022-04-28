AstraZeneca's Ultomiris wins FDA approval for rare neuromuscular disorder

Apr. 28, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Ultomiris to treat adult patients with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive.
  • GMG is a rare neuromuscular disorder characterized by loss of muscle function and weakness, causing slurred speech, difficulty in eating and requiring assistance in moving, among other things.
  • AstraZeneca's (AZN), which inherited Ultomiris via the acquisition of Alexion, said the approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed CHAMPION-MG.
  • The British drugmaker noted that the FDA action for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) marks the first and only approval for a long-acting C5 complement inhibitor for treating gMG.
  • AstraZeneca (AZN) noted that regulatory submissions for Ultomiris to treat gMG are currently under review with multiple health authorities, including in the EU and Japan.
